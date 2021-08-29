Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,806 Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,806 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 122.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.47.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

