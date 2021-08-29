Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 68,581 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $350.52 million, a PE ratio of 958.96 and a beta of 3.32. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.73%.

SandRidge Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 10th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

