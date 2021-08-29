Millennium Management LLC Invests $251,000 in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in National HealthCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.26. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $58.68 and a one year high of $79.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.
National HealthCare Profile
National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.
See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).
Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.