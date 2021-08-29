Millennium Management LLC Invests $251,000 in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in National HealthCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.26. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $58.68 and a one year high of $79.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

