Millennium Management LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAX. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in J. Alexander’s by 333.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 515,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 396,516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in J. Alexander’s by 27,388.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 180,213 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. Alexander’s by 8.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J. Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of J. Alexander’s by 1,999.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

JAX opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41. J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $209.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of J. Alexander’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About J. Alexander’s

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts. It manages and controls J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill. The company was founded on August 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

