Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after buying an additional 515,046 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSW opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $479.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.08.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

