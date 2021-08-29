Millennium Management LLC Sells 103,668 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,668 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

