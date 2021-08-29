Millennium Management LLC Sells 204,711 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,711 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of OptiNose worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 108,681 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 89.9% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 826,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 391,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 90,730 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 127.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 230,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Get OptiNose alerts:

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. Analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

OPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

OptiNose Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.