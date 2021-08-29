Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the July 29th total of 79,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.68. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($1.41). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Millicom International Cellular has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

