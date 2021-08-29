MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Update

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the July 29th total of 22,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MNDO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,953. MIND C.T.I. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.28.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,714 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MIND C.T.I. during the first quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.