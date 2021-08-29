Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Up 90.0% in August

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMSMY remained flat at $$5.80 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.67. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic materials, and automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts and Components, and Affiliates Coordination. The Engineered Materials segment offers battery materials, exhaust gas purification catalysts, functional powders, copper foil, and ceramic products.

