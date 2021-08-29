MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $339.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 273,786 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

