MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $150.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.79. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKSI. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

