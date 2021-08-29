Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $12.96 Million in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 139,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,956,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of TransUnion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TransUnion by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $119.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.70. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

