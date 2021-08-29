Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $16.65 Million in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,654,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.07.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $300.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $171.18 and a one year high of $307.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.