Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 72,900 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $289.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $292.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.51.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

