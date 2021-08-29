Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $20.39 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Stanley Black & Decker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $194.05 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $152.19 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.