Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

