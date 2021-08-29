Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Sells $110,454.70 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 3,337 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $110,454.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MODN opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.49. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Model N by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

