Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,888,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,279,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,204,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,000 shares of company stock worth $87,719,570 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

Shares of MRNA traded down $18.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,188,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,750,108. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.07.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

