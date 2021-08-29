Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.24). Moleculin Biotech posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 31.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 134.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $8.78.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

