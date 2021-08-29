monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $359.64

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $359.64, but opened at $352.30. monday.com shares last traded at $359.84, with a volume of 1,481 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.78.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

