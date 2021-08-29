Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 428 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after buying an additional 3,699,308 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,970,000 after buying an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,833,000 after buying an additional 409,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.11. The company has a market cap of $261.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.