Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.3% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Facebook were worth $61,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 800.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Capital Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $372.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

