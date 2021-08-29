Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after buying an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,219,712,000 after acquiring an additional 137,214 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $193.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

