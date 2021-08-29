Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG opened at $225.25 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.