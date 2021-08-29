Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

USB opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

