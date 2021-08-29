Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 535 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $232.69 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.72. The stock has a market cap of $453.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

