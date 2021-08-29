Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after buying an additional 140,319 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,051,000 after buying an additional 112,665 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,369,000 after buying an additional 49,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,420,000 after buying an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Raymond James raised their price target on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $377.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

