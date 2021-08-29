Morgan Stanley Acquires 46,643 Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GGZ opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.86. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $17.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

