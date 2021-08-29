Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 2,542.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Materialise worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 109.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after acquiring an additional 396,770 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at $3,562,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 344.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 56,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 84.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 43,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 2,790.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTLS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Materialise stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.96 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04. Materialise NV has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

