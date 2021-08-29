Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RadNet were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,067,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 65,111 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 685,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 114,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Swartz acquired 4,519 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

