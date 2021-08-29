Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NDRBF stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. NIBE Industrier AB has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43.

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacture of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

