Morgan Stanley Sells 162,904 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Scholar Rock worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,386,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,238,000 after acquiring an additional 390,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,606,000 after buying an additional 49,624 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 292.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after buying an additional 582,126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after buying an additional 635,307 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after buying an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.