Morgan Stanley Sells 236,366 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,366 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 180.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5,700.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NVT opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.82.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

