Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $97,845.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,946 shares of company stock worth $556,767. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTMI opened at $14.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

