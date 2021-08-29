Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after buying an additional 1,929,488 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after purchasing an additional 754,573 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2,391.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 521,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 500,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,799,000 after purchasing an additional 413,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.