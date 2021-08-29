Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,706 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 41.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after purchasing an additional 290,654 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 21.9% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 386,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 69,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 49.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,799 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $705,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTA. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.22. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

