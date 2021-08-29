Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 671,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDC shares. William Blair downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens cut SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

