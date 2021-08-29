Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLHR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.