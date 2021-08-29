Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAEU) Shares Down 0.1%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAEU)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. 791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

