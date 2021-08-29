Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 28,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $644,229.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 195,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,696 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYOV. cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

