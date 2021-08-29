N-able (NYSE:NABL) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NABL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:NABL opened at $13.78 on Thursday. N-able has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

