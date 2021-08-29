NACCO Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

NACCO Industries has decreased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NC stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NACCO Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of NACCO Industries worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

