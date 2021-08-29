NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Sunday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from NAOS Small Cap Opportunities’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 99.62 and a current ratio of 99.67.

In other NAOS Small Cap Opportunities news, insider Trevor Carroll 63,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. In the last three months, insiders purchased 31,000 shares of company stock worth $29,850.

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

