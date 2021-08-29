Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Nasdaq by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,602,182 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $193.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

