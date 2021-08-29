Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $193.08

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $193.08 and last traded at $192.74, with a volume of 6841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.17.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,182 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

