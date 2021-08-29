National Bank Financial Upgrades Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) to Outperform

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIRDF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.