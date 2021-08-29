National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$104.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$101.00 to C$104.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$104.50.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$99.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$95.16. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$62.50 and a 12 month high of C$100.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 8.4928957 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

