National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on September 30th

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend by 29.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 210.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NSA opened at $56.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.