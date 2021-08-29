Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,978 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the first quarter worth $39,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 28.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 22,746.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the first quarter worth $203,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $26.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.27 million, a PE ratio of 666.92 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,096.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $344,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.